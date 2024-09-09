Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody

Bangur Nagar police sources say statements of 4 more victims recorded

The women accused outside the Borivli court on Monday

The six accused arrested in the dating app scam were remanded in judicial custody by the Borivli metropolitan magistrate court on Monday. The four male accused and two women nabbed following a raid on a Goregaon hotel have been sent to Thane jail and Byculla prison respectively.

According to Bangur Nagar police sources, in addition to the initial complainant who was allegedly duped by this gang, four more victims have come forward, and their statements have been recorded. According to the men, they had been deceived by the Godfather Club & Lounge in Andheri West. Others, who were allegedly targeted at both the Godfather and Red Room clubs, have been identified and contacted. However, many of them are away on business or office work. They have assured the police that they will provide their statements upon return.

The accused outside the Borivli metropolitan magistrate court

According to police sources, some individuals, particularly those who are married, are hesitating to give statements due to personal concerns. Nevertheless, they have committed to cooperating with the investigation and will provide information about the girls and clubs involved in the scam if necessary.

“We have gathered evidence from the arrested accused and identified several victims. Those who were duped by the arrested men and women have been called in to record their statements. Four new victims have emerged. While the women are different, the gang leader and key members are the same as those linked to the arrested individuals.

“Using information, photographs and mobile numbers provided by the victims, we have begun the search for these women amid the ongoing pursuit of other gang members and the mastermind,” said an officer of the Bangur Nagar police station.