Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?

Salim Khan’s bodyguard finds a letter on a bench where he sits after his daily walk and exercise at Bandstand

Salman Khan and his father live at Galaxy Apartments on BJ Road in Bandra West. Pics/Satej Shinde

The Bandra police have registered a case after a letter threatening to harm Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan emerged on Sunday. The letter had been kept on a bench on which Salim Khan sits after his morning walk at Bandstand. “Salim Khan and Salman Khan Bahut jald aap ka Moose Wala hoga. K.G.B.L.B,” it read.

Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, that is home to actor Salman Khan and his father

