Though married with two kids, he ‘married’ a widow and stole her jewellery

Parmod Naik and the police team which nabbed him

Listen to this article Dindoshi police nab bigamist who duped widow, fled with gold x 00:00

Parmod Naik, 51, who had been absconding after marrying a widow and fleeing with her jewellery, has been arrested by Dindoshi police in Pune after 15 days. According to the police, Naik fled Mumbai and attempted to sell the stolen gold ornaments to a gold loan company in Pune. However, he could not get his desired price and was searching for another buyer.

After his location was tracked to Baner in Pune, a police team led by API Om Totawar was deployed to the area, where he was found and taken into custody. The police also recovered approximately 29.5 tolas of gold, 1.5 kg of silver ornaments and cash, which Naik had stolen from his second wife’s house in Malad.

Naik had told his second wife that his first wife and two children had died during COVID-19. In reality, they are still alive and reside in Girgaon, Mumbai, and he is in the midst of a divorce case. Naik had been accused of fraudulently transferring Rs 25 lakh to his account from that of an event company in Malad where he was working.

“During the investigation, it was found that Naik used to target widows aged 45-55 on matrimonial sites, deceiving them under the pretext of marriage as he did in this case of the 50-year-old complainant last month. The police said Naik was also in contact with four to five women, and intended to marry them and dupe them similarly.