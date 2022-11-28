×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: Vasai police’s call alerted Aftab Poonawala, suspect Delhi cops
Mumbai: Man steals six phones from canteen on Andheri court premises, caught in CCTV
73-year-old woman conned: Sarpanch, six others held in Thane
Mumbai reports 16 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 95
7 dead, including 3-week old infant in landslide in Italy's Ischia island

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai DRI recovers heroin worth Rs 40 crore at airport

Mumbai: DRI recovers heroin worth Rs 40 crore at airport

Updated on: 28 November,2022 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

According to DRI Customs, at Mumbai Airport on Sunday, DRI officials took in custody two foreign nationals with drugs worth Rs 40 crores

Mumbai: DRI recovers heroin worth Rs 40 crore at airport

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 40 crores in the international market at Mumbai airport and has arrested two foreign nationals.


According to DRI Customs, at Mumbai Airport on Sunday, DRI officials took in custody two foreign nationals with drugs worth Rs 40 crores.



Also Read: DRI recovers drugs worth Rs 20 crore from whiskey bottles at Mumbai airport


The team had received intelligence that two passengers were about to come to Mumbai to smuggle drugs, after which the officers laid a trap and interrogated the accused by taking them into custody. After which the officers checked their luggage and found two packets of white powder each weighing 4 kg which was later found to be heroin.

Further details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence mumbai airport mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK