DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Updated on: 15 November,2022 02:54 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI |

At the Amritsar international airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ludhiana zonal unit's team intercepted two Dubai-bound passengers

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 cr at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Representative Image


Foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore was seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence sleuths from three passengers at the Amritsar and the Chandigarh airports, official sources said on Tuesday.


At the Amritsar international airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ludhiana zonal unit's team intercepted two Dubai-bound passengers, they said.



During checking, the team seized foreign currency worth Rs 1.08 crore which was hidden in cavities made in their luggage, the sources said.


In Chandigarh, a DRI team intercepted another Dubai-bound passenger at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh international airport and seized foreign currency worth Rs 44 lakh from him.

In both these operations, the DRI recovered foreign currencies such as Dirhams, Euros and Omani Rials, the sources said.

They said all passengers were from Punjab. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

