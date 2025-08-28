Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > DRI unearths Rs 115 crore export incentive fraud spanning Mumbai Pune 2 held

DRI unearths Rs 115 crore 'export incentive' fraud spanning Mumbai, Pune; 2 held

Updated on: 28 August,2025 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The DRI had specific intelligence about a syndicate fraudulently availing duty drawback and RoSCTL benefits by exporting misdeclared and overvalued garments to African countries by using several dummy IECs (importer-exporter codes) from ICD (inland container depot) Talegaon in Pune

DRI unearths Rs 115 crore 'export incentive' fraud spanning Mumbai, Pune; 2 held

Representational Image

Listen to this article
DRI unearths Rs 115 crore 'export incentive' fraud spanning Mumbai, Pune; 2 held
x
00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons for a Rs 115 crore fraud involving the availment of export incentives by entities without eligibility, officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two persons for a Rs 115 crore fraud involving the availment of export incentives by entities without eligibility, officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Those arrested were a Mumbai-based individual, dubbed by the central agency as the "mastermind" of the fraud, and a customs broker. 



The DRI had specific intelligence about a syndicate fraudulently availing duty drawback and RoSCTL benefits by exporting misdeclared and overvalued garments to African countries by using several dummy IECs (importer-exporter codes) from ICD (inland container depot) Talegaon in Pune, an official said, reported PTI.


RoSCTL, or the rebate of state and central taxes and levies scheme, serves as a key incentive framework for Indian exporters.

Acting on the intelligence, the DRI intercepted two such live consignments, he said.

Examination of the consignments revealed that misdeclared and inferior quality goods were being exported at grossly inflated values, according to the official.

Simultaneous searches were conducted at eight premises in Mumbai, said a DRI statement, reported PTI.

Preliminary investigations revealed that 14 IECs, identified so far, were issued in the names of fictitious individuals and were non-existent or bogus, it stated.

All export documentation and invoices were prepared by a Mumbai-based mastermind. Crucial digital evidence, including fake invoices, was recovered during searches, it added, reported PTI.

In his voluntary statement, the mastermind admitted the syndicate procured low-quality goods from markets in Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities without invoices or e-way bills, and exported them by overvaluing to the extent of 5 to 6 times their actual value, said the statement, reported PTI.

Using this modus operandi, they fraudulently availed drawback benefits of approximately Rs 18.74 crore and RoSCTL benefits of about Rs 96 crore - totalling Rs 114.74 crore -- it said, reported PTI.

The mastermind, who has orchestrated the whole scheme, was arrested along with a customs broker, who was complicit in the fraud and received commission for processing such exports, it stated further, reported PTI.

Further investigation into the fraud was underway.

Duty drawback is a government scheme formulated to refund duties and taxes paid on imported inputs used in the production of exported goods.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai Pune mumbai crime news maharashtra mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK