Eight held from Maharashtra, WB, Jharkhand for duping bank customers with KYC fraud

An inter-state gang allegedly involved in duping people by sending them links to get their bank account KYC updated has been busted, leading to arrests of people from some of Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand and West Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

The arrests of eight persons came about after a probe was carried out by four teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch's cyber police station, he said.

"As part of the probe, a call centre where data of various bank customers was being supplied to cyber criminals was raided, leading to the seizure of 15 mobile phones, four laptops, eight CPUs, one router and three debit cards," he said.

"The accused used to send links to the victims asking them to get their account KYCs updated. Once they clicked on the link, the accused could access their mobile phones to carry out transactions," he said.

The probe began after a man in the jurisdiction of East Region Cyber police station lost Rs 99,999, he said.

"It led us to the accused in Jamtara in Jharkhand. We held one Kishore Kumar Mandal and seized Rs 10 lakh from him and an associate. The West Region Cyber Police investigating a Rs 1 lakh cyber fraud case held three persons from Bhandup and Worli area. One accused was arrested from Kolkata," he said.

Further, a man identified as Amit Kumar Choudhary (40), a resident of Bhayendar, was held for allegedly running the call centre, the official said.

Some of the accused have been held from Naxalite-affected districts, he said.

