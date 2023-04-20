Breaking News
Man gets 40 years in jail for raping minor girl in Gondia

Updated on: 20 April,2023 09:01 PM IST  |  Gondia
PTI |

Mukesh Shende (28) had lured the 4-and-half-year-old girl to an isolated spot under Salekasa police station limits and raped her, an official said

Man gets 40 years in jail for raping minor girl in Gondia

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Man gets 40 years in jail for raping minor girl in Gondia
A court in Gondia in Maharashtra on Thursday sentenced a man to 40 years in jail for raping a minor girl in November 2018.


Mukesh Shende (28) had lured the 4-and-half-year-old girl to an isolated spot under Salekasa police station limits and raped her, an official said.



Principal District and Sessions Judge AT Wankhede sentenced Shende to 40 years in jail and fined him Rs 30,000 for rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, the official said.

Special Public Prosecutor Satish U Ghode appeared for the state, he said.

