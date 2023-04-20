The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,59,506, as per the bulletin

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra records 1,113 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths x 00:00

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,113 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, the state health department bulletin said.

The new cases took the overall infection tally to 81,59,506, as per the bulletin.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 6,129 active cases, the state health department bulletin added.

Around 1,113 patients discharged today 80,04,835 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 20. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also Read: Covid-19: Mumbai reports 207 new cases and one death

Out of 8,68,50,901 laboratory samples 81,59,506 have been tested positive (09.39 per cent) for Covid-19 until today

Since January 1 2023, 75 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.33 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 71 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 9 per cent did not have any comorbidity and data is unavailable for 20 per cent of the deceased.