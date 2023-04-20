Breaking News
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 207 new cases and one death

Updated on: 20 April,2023 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections since last week of March. The city now has 1,524 active coronavirus infections

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 207 new Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally of infections in the city to 1,161,343, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a health bulletin. the city also reported one suspected death due to Covid-19.


The city has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections since last week of March. The city now has 1,524 active coronavirus infections.



According to data, Mumbai's overall growth rate of cases between April 13 and April 19 was 0.0180 per cent, and the recovery rate stood at 98.2 per cent.


So far, 188,29,091 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,766 samples taken in the past 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 3,732 days, as per civic data.

The BMC had made masks mandatory inside civic-run hospitals since April 10 and had urged senior citizens and those with comorbidities to wear masks amid a rise in cases since the start of the month.

