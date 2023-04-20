Mumbai: BMC inspects pre-monsoon work across city

The BMC Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P. Velarasu instructed all the concerned departments including roads, bridges, and rainwater channels for proper planning and implementation of pre-monsoon works

BMC officials inspects pre-monsoon work (Pic/BMC)

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner (Projects) inspected the pre-monsoon work.

The pre-monsoon works are underway at various places in the Mumbai metropolis by the roads, bridges and rainwater channels.

The work is being done in the western suburbs, especially the work of removing silt from the drains. On Wednesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P. Velrasu along with Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale, Chief Engineer (Roads) M. M. Patel, Chief Engineer (Rain Drains) Vibhas Achrekar and other concerned officials inspected the ongoing work.

The BMC Iqbal Singh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P. Velarasu instructed all the concerned departments including roads, bridges, and rainwater channels for proper planning and implementation of pre-monsoon works.

In the western suburbs, Dahisar river bridge in R North ward, Rajendra Nagar Bridge in R Central ward, Rajendra Nagar Drain on the Link Road, Link Road in R South Ward and M. G. Road Junction, Lalji Pada Poisar River Bridge, were a few of the areas were inspected. Oshiwara River, Link Road, Mogra Nala, Lallubhai Park Marg were also visited in the K West ward.

As part of pre-monsoon preparedness, the work of removing silt from roads, bridges and drains in Mumbai has been carried out by the BMC across the city. "The pre-monsoon work needs to be completed as per the scheduled schedule, additional manpower and equipment should be deployed where necessary. The workers need to ensure that common citizens do not face any problems while these works are being carried out," informed the Additional Municipal Commissioner. (Project) Shri. P. Velrasu to the contractors.

In Mumbai city, the BMC is in the progress to remove silt from the major drains in eastern and western suburbs, expressways, and the Mithi River. This year, the pre-monsoon work was started in March 2023. Desilting works from small drains are going on at the divisional level. Around 36.80 per cent of pre-monsoon silt removal work has been completed by the BMC so far. So far 3 lakh 54 thousand 304.58 metric tons of silt has been removed from the drain mentioned the BMC.

Besides the pre-monsoon work, the inspection of Andheri's Gokhale Bridge work was also carried out by the BMC officials. After the removal of the old Gokhale Bridge, this work has been transferred from the Railways to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. "Work like girder launching, as well as erecting new pillars on both sides of the bridge are in progress by the bridge department of the municipal corporation. The work orders for steel girder production have also been given by the BMC in the month of February itself. Before the onset of monsoon," said Velrasu.