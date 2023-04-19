Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,100 new cases, four deaths

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,58,393, as per the bulletin

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,100 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the state health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,58,393, as per the bulletin.

According to the Maharashtra government, Presently, the dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were five deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.82 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 6,102 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

1,112 patients discharged today 80,03,802 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until April 19. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent, the bulletin said.

Out of 8,68,33,770 laboratory samples 81,58,393 have been tested positive (09.40 per cent) for Covid-19 until today

Since January 1 2023, 72 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 73.61 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 69 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, 10 per cent did not have any comorbidity and data is unavailable for 21 per cent of the deceased