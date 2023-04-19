Police have registered a case of accidental death and the process to register a case of abetment to suicide against the husband of the deceased woman and her in-laws is underway

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Woman ends life with three children in lake in Osmanabad district x 00:00

A 40-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into a lake with her three minor children, including a seven-month-old daughter, in Kond village in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when villagers spotted four bodies floating in the lake, a police official told PTI.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and the process to register a case of abetment to suicide against the husband of the deceased woman and her in-laws is underway.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Street vendor killed, pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them

Villagers and family members of the deceased woman refused to take possession of her body claiming she took the extreme step after her husband beat her in an inebriated condition. They demanded the closure of liquor shops in the locality.

The villagers later agreed to take possession of the bodies after police convinced them, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.