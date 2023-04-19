Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Street vendor killed pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them

Maharashtra: Street vendor killed, pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them

Updated on: 19 April,2023 05:16 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving

Maharashtra: Street vendor killed, pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Street vendor killed, pedestrian hurt as ambulance hits them
x
00:00

A 59-year-old street vendor was killed and a pedestrian was injured after a speeding ambulance hit them in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.


Police have arrested the 21-year-old driver of the ambulance for rash and negligent driving.



Also Read: With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals


The incident occurred in Sakardara area on Tuesday evening when the ambulance was shifting a body. The injured duo was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared the 59-year-old vendor dead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india national news nagpur maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK