In a heartbreaking incident from Palghar, Maharashtra, an eight-year-old girl was tragically raped and murdered after attending a friend's birthday party. The police have apprehended a 21-year-old suspect, the son of a former village head, in connection with this horrific crime.

In a deeply distressing case from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an eight-year-old girl was found raped and murdered after attending a friend’s birthday party in a village in Mokhada taluka. Local police have since arrested a 21-year-old suspect, the son of a former village head, in connection with this tragedy.

The young girl left home on Sunday afternoon to attend the celebration but did not return, prompting her family to search for her throughout the evening. Her body was later discovered near a village graveyard, leading to a rapid response from local authorities. Police transported her remains for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation to determine the cause of her death, according to Assistant Inspector Premnath Dhole from the Mokhada police station.

Following an extensive inquiry, police identified a suspect, thanks to several leads developed from both technical surveillance and local intelligence. The accused was apprehended on Tuesday and, according to initial reports, allegedly followed the girl on the day of the party before attacking her later in the evening. Investigators say he is linked to a family with some local influence; his mother previously served as a local councillor, a detail that has sparked additional attention in the community.

As per the police, the accused has been charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indian criminal code. These include Section 103(1) for murder, Section 65(2) for the rape of a minor under the age of 12, and Section 66, which addresses cases resulting in death or severe harm. Additionally, charges have been brought under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to ensure stricter penalties.

The case has highlighted ongoing concerns around child safety and the pressing need for community vigilance and legal protection for minors. Police are continuing their investigation and have assured the community that all measures will be taken to ensure justice is served.

Authorities have extended their condolences to the family, recognising the severe impact of this tragedy on the community, which remains shocked and saddened by the loss of such a young life.

(With inputs from PTI)