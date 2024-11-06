Ex-DGM of New India Assurance who was held by CBI sentenced to 4 years in fraud case

The case was registered by the CBI on September 14, 2016 and the investigations revealed that he, during his tenure in Nigeria, abused his official position and committed a criminal breach of trust, the officials said

Representational Pic/File

A designated Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has sentenced a former Deputy General Manager (DGM) of New India Assurance Company, to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a case involving fraudulent claims of service benefits, the officials said on Wednesday.

The Ex- DGM Anand Prakash Mittal who was serving as the Managing Director of the company’s Nigerian subsidiary while on deputation, has also been fined, and the court ordered the confiscation of six fixed deposits (FDs) amounting to Rs 1.3 crore, they said.

The proceeds, along with accrued interest, are to be credited to the State Treasury.

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on September 14, 2016, following a written complaint from New India Assurance Company Limited, a Government of India Public Sector Undertaking. The CBI’s investigation revealed that Mittal, during his tenure in Nigeria, abused his official position and committed a criminal breach of trust, the officials said.

“He allegedly secured unauthorised parting gifts and a pension at 18 per cent, totaling Rs. 1.62 crore, without the approval of the board of directors or any competent authority. The funds were then converted into fixed deposits in the names of his relatives,” the CBI said in its statement.

After a detailed investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on December 27, 2017.

Following the trial, the Special Judge for CBI cases in Mumbai pronounced the sentence, concluding the case.