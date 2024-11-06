The 35-year-old accused who was identified as Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a resident of Haveli in Karnataka, was held by a team of the Worli police

Salman Khan. File Pic/AFP

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly sending a threat message to Salman Khan on traffic police's helpline, an official said, reported the PTI.

The man had allegedly send a threat message mentioning a demand for Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, an official said.

The 35-year-old accused who was identified as Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a resident of Haveli in Karnataka, was held by a team of the Worli police station in Mumbai on Wednesday following his interrogation, he said, according to the PTI.

Bhikaram Bishnoi, who is originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, had allegedly sent a threat message on the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai traffic police control room on Monday night following which the police had launched an investigation into the matter, he said.

The threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active."

The message sender claimed he is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

A case was registered at the Worli police station in central Mumbai against the accused person, he said.

The phone number of the caller was traced to Karnataka and a team of police officials had reached Karnataka to nab the suspect.

"During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

He was produced before the local court for transit remand, the official said, adding that he is being brought to Mumbai.

Earlier, an unknown person threatened him, demanding Rs 2 crore, the Mumbai Police said on October 30.

With the series of threat messages to Salman Khan after Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Police has increased security outside the actor's home in Bandra's Bandstand.

(with PTI inputs)