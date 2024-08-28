Breaking News
Dahi Handi celebrations: Badlapur sees a quiet Janmashtami
Mumbai: Return of rain brings with it more potholes
NH48 murder: Petrol pump owner believed missing suspect had reformed
Mumbai: Man loses Rs 51 lakh to stock market fraud
Kalyan: Bridge over 3rd, 4th lines finished ahead of schedule
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Ex top cop Sanjay Pandey six others booked in Thane

Ex-top cop Sanjay Pandey, six others booked in Thane

Updated on: 28 August,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The complaint was filed by Sanjay Punamia, a 58-year-old businessman from Marine Drive. According to Punamia, the alleged incidents occurred between May 2021 and June 2024 across Thane and other locations in Mumbai

Ex-top cop Sanjay Pandey, six others booked in Thane

Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey

Listen to this article
Ex-top cop Sanjay Pandey, six others booked in Thane
x
00:00

The Thane Nagar police have taken a significant step by registering a case against seven individuals on Monday, including high-profile figures such as former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey. The allegations against them include extortion, harassment, forgery, and other irregularities.


The accused include Sanjay Pandey, retired assistant commissioner of police Sardar Patil, Police Inspector Manhor Patil, a special public prosecutor, and businessmen Shyam Sundar Agarwal, Subham Agarwal, and Sharad Agarwal.



The complaint was filed by Sanjay Punamia, a 58-year-old businessman from Marine Drive. According to Punamia, the alleged incidents occurred between May 2021 and June 2024 across Thane and other locations in Mumbai.


Punamia stated that Pandey, who was the DGP in 2021, targeted him after he was booked in an extortion case along with ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others. “A case was registered against me and others, with Shyam Agarwal as the complainant,” Punamia alleged in the complaint. 

“He claimed that old cases from 2016 were reopened to harass him and that documents were forged in court. The public prosecutor was used to mislead the court,” said a police officer.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane mumbai police mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK