Ex-top cop Sanjay Pandey, six others booked in Thane

The complaint was filed by Sanjay Punamia, a 58-year-old businessman from Marine Drive. According to Punamia, the alleged incidents occurred between May 2021 and June 2024 across Thane and other locations in Mumbai

Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey

The Thane Nagar police have taken a significant step by registering a case against seven individuals on Monday, including high-profile figures such as former Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey. The allegations against them include extortion, harassment, forgery, and other irregularities.

The accused include Sanjay Pandey, retired assistant commissioner of police Sardar Patil, Police Inspector Manhor Patil, a special public prosecutor, and businessmen Shyam Sundar Agarwal, Subham Agarwal, and Sharad Agarwal.

Punamia stated that Pandey, who was the DGP in 2021, targeted him after he was booked in an extortion case along with ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others. “A case was registered against me and others, with Shyam Agarwal as the complainant,” Punamia alleged in the complaint.

“He claimed that old cases from 2016 were reopened to harass him and that documents were forged in court. The public prosecutor was used to mislead the court,” said a police officer.