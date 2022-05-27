Breaking News
Fake call centre busted in Navi Mumbai; three held

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:02 PM IST  |  Thane
The trio allegedly illegally obtained confidential data of US citizens and called them through VoIP, by posing as representatives of a renowned pharma company

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Navi Mumbai police busted a fake call centre operating at a business park and arrested three persons involved in running the establishment, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, officials of the crime branch's cyber cell raided the premises on Wednesday and arrested Harit Sudhama Prasad (32), Pravin Patil (41) and Ashish Shukla (30), assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Vinayak Vast said.




The trio allegedly illegally obtained confidential data of US citizens and called them through VoIP, by posing as representatives of a renowned pharma company, he said.


