A man and his son in Nashik's Nanashi village killed their neighbour over a long-standing feud and surrendered to police with the victim's severed head. The gruesome incident triggered tension in the area, prompting increased security measures.

A shocking case of brutal violence unfolded in Maharashtra’s Nashik district as a man and his son allegedly killed their neighbour and later carried the victim’s severed head to the local police to surrender, an official reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Nanashi village, Dindori taluka, triggering widespread tension and security concerns in the region. The accused, identified as Suresh Boke (40) and his son, reportedly attacked their neighbour, Gulab Ramchandra Waghmare (35), with an axe and a sickle, killing him on the spot. Following the crime, the duo arrived at the Nanashi Outpost police chowki, bringing along the victim’s severed head and the weapons used in the act, police officials said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the murder stemmed from a long-standing feud between the two families. The accused suspected Waghmare of aiding Boke’s daughter in eloping,” said a senior police officer. It was further revealed that the families had lodged complaints against each other just a day before the murder, on December 31.

The heinous act ignited outrage among villagers, who responded by vandalising the accused's house and setting their car ablaze. The volatile situation prompted authorities to deploy personnel from local police stations as well as the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to restore order in the village.

As per PTI reports, the victim’s wife, Minabai (34), lodged a formal complaint at the Peth police station on Wednesday night, leading to the registration of a case under sections 103(1) (murder), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While Suresh Boke was arrested, his son—whose age is yet to be confirmed—has been detained. Both individuals have been handed over to the Dindori police for safety reasons and will be produced in court on Thursday.

Local authorities have since stepped up security in Nanashi village to prevent any escalation, confirming that the situation is under control. "This is a deeply disturbing incident, and appropriate legal actions are underway. The investigation is being conducted thoroughly to ascertain all aspects of the case,” an official added.

(With inputs from PTI)