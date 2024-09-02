Breaking News
Finger found in ice cream: Cops summon production manager and technician

Updated on: 03 September,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Since the relevant charges are bailable, no arrests have been made

The severed finger in the Yummo ice cream cone

Following investigations into the discovery of a severed finger in the Malad ice cream cone on June 19, police have determined that negligence by the production manager and a technician at Fortune Ice Cream Company led to the incident. Both individuals were summoned for questioning, during which they admitted their mistake, attributing it to their negligence.


According to an officer from the Malad police station, the production manager, who was offsite at the time, instructed staff to remove the contaminated cone after being informed of the incident. However, due to a timing error, the affected cones were not removed as intended, leading to their distribution along with other unaffected products.




The police officer also mentioned that, since the relevant charges are bailable, no arrests have been made. Notices under Section 41 were issued, and the statements have been recorded. The officers will present the case to the court alongside the charge sheet.

The incident

A human finger was found in a Yummo Ice Cream cone purchased in Malad, prompting an investigation by the Malad police. The investigation revealed that the accident occurred on May 11, the day the cone was manufactured. Omkar Pote, a 24-year-old assistant packing manager, severed his middle finger while working on the fruit feeder machine. The machine, which processes ingredients like cashews, almonds, and pistachios, malfunctioned when the lid of the ingredient container fell inside. In an attempt to retrieve it, Pote’s middle finger on his right hand was severed.

malad mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

