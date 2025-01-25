Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Thane district for illegally residing in India. The arrests were made during raids in Kalyan and Dombivli towns, with the individuals being charged under multiple acts.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Five Bangladeshi nationals detained for illegal stay in Thane x 00:00

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by the police for residing illegally in India, following raids conducted in Kalyan and Dombivli towns of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police authorities reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-III Kalyan, Atul Zende, the arrested individuals included four women and one man, who were allegedly employed in menial jobs across these areas. These individuals were residing in a slum colony in Gandhi Nagar and in proximity to the Kalyan railway station, as stated by the police official.

The accused were found without any valid documents allowing their entry and stay in India, prompting their arrest. The authorities booked the five individuals under several provisions of the Foreign Nationals Act, the Indian Passport Act, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act.

Three Bangladeshi women arrested in Maharashtra's Thane

Three Bangladeshi women living illegally in India have been arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, Ulhasnagar Police in Thane district on Tuesday raided a locality in Kolegaon and arrested them, said an official.

The women could not produce valid visas, he said.

They were identified as Rozina Begum Sukur Ali (29), Tanzila Khatun Razzak Shaikh (22), and Shefali Begum Munirul Shaikh (23).

The women worked as domestic help and did other similar jobs to support themselves, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Passports Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Act at Manpada police station in Dombivli, and further probe was on, he said.

Mumbai labourer turns out to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrant living in India for 38 years

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly living in India for the last 38 years on forged documents and working as a labourer, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Two other Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for living illegally in Mumbai for the past several years.

During a special drive being conducted against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, police arrested Jahangeer Alam Shoeed Morol from Jai Ambe Nagar in Chembur recently.

"His investigation revealed that he has been living illegally in India for the last 38 years and working as a labourer," police said, as per the PTI.

The police stated that Morol crossed into India illegally through the Bangladesh border without any legal documents. He was found with forged Indian documents.

The two other Bangladeshis, Kalam Ali Sheikh (46) and Saidu Sukur Sheikh (37), were arrested from Antop Hill and Wadala, a police official added, according to the news agency.

In an another incident, four Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in Tripura's Khowai district for entering India without valid documents, police said last week.

An Indian person was also arrested for facilitating the entry of the Bangladeshis.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed them near Teliamura railway station on Friday night.

"During preliminary investigation, the Bangladeshis said they had come from Moulvibazar district and had plans to go to Dharmanagar in North Tripura district in

search of work. As all the four persons entered Indian territory without valid documents, they were arrested," Sub-Inspector Kamalendu Dhar told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)