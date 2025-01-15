The unidentified male, suspected to be aged between 35 to 50, had "Prakash" tattooed on his right hand, a police official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Unidentified man's body found in Mumbai's Mahim creek, murder suspected x 00:00

A case of murder has been registered after the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in Mahim Creek here on Tuesday night, police said, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unidentified male, suspected to be aged between 35 to 50, had "Prakash" tattooed on his right hand, a police official said.

There were also injury marks on the body, suggesting that he had been allegedly attacked, the official added.

The Mahim Police in central Mumbai are now combing through all recent missing person complaints registered in the city, he said, according to the PTI.

Man killed after falling while flying kite in Nagpur

In an another incident, a 22-year-old man died after falling from a building while flying a kite, while three other persons were injured by the kite strings in separate incidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday, as per the PTI.

A woman, who was among the injured, suffered disfiguring cuts to her face due to the sharp 'manja' (kite string), they said.

The incidents took place during the Makar Sankranti celebrations on Tuesday.

A man, identified as Sohel Khan Salim Khan, was flying a kite on the roof of a house in a building in Gittikhadan area when he fell down, an official from Gittikhadan police station said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The roof lacked a parapet wall, and Khan failed to notice the danger.

The man received severe injuries and was rushed to the Mayo Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.

In a separate incident, a woman constable was injured when the nylon 'manja' (kite string) slashed her face on Wardha Road. She required stitches for the injury, police said.

Another 35-year-old woman was severely injured by manja while commuting on Mankapur bridge, resulting in facial disfigurement for which she had to undergo surgery, they said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was injured after he fell from his motorbike when it got entangled in a kite string near Narendra Nagar, the police said, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)