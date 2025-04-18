Five held from Kerala over Rs 30 lakh robbery in Thane

An employee of a Mumbai-based private firm was accosted by four men at a parking lot near the Thane railway station. The gang snatched a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from the victim, who approached the police

The police have said that five persons have been arrested from Kerala in connection with a robbery of Rs 30 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav told mediapersons on Thursday that the crime was committed on February 21.

An employee of a Mumbai-based private firm was accosted by four men at a parking lot near the Thane railway station. The gang snatched a bag containing Rs 30 lakh from the victim, who approached the police, he said, reported PTI.

After working on several inputs, including CCTV footage, the Thane police recently arrested five persons from Kerala and recovered Rs 7.5 lakh cash and two iPhones worth Rs 3 lakh, purchased using the robbed money, he said, reported PTI.

"The five have been identified as Vignesh Poken K (31) and Suhat Moinuddin Khoya TP (31) from Calicut, Prabuldev Premkumar Pullivata (25) and Akil Krishna PV (27) from Coonoor, and Subilesh K Balakrishnan (32) from Kozhikode," the official said, reported PTI.

They have been remanded in police custody till April 19, he added.

Two held over string of burglaries in Latur district

In another incident, police have arrested two persons in connection with a series of burglaries in Maharashtra's Latur district and claimed to have detected four such cases.

Cash and valuables of Rs 1.1 lakh have been recovered from the duo, identified as Sushant Shivaji Gaikwad (26) and Krishna, alias Kiriya Gunderrao Londhe (22), an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Both are residents of the MHADA Colony in the city. They have confessed to committing multiple burglaries, the official said, adding that police have now cracked four previously unsolved burglary cases.

(With inputs from PTI)