On November 26, the duo allegedly targeted the victim, a resident of Nalasopara (east), who was carrying 375.18 gm of gold biscuits in his bag

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Two held for theft of gold biscuits worth Rs 25 lakh x 00:00

The police on Saturday said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the theft of gold biscuits worth Rs 25 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Thursday arrested the accused, Sunil Ninwa Patil (56) from Bhadgaon, Jalgaon district and his accomplice Ramanand Chhotelal Yadav (46) from Thane for the theft that occurred last month, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

On November 26, the duo allegedly targeted the victim, a resident of Nalasopara (east), who was carrying 375.18 gm of gold biscuits in his bag. While sharing an update on the Thane crime, the official said the victim was proceeding towards Bhayandar railway station when the accused snatched his bag and fled in an autorickshaw, reported PTI.

The police team examined the CCTV footage from the area and tracked the suspects through mobile data analysis, he said, adding that gold biscuits worth Rs 20.1 lakh were recovered from the duo.

Woman kills 1-year-old son after quarrel with mother-in-law in Thane

A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old son by throwing him in a water tank following a dispute with her mother-in-law over the infant's health issues in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at Kasane village near Vasind in Shahapur taluka on Wednesday and the Padgha police later arrested the woman, they said, reported PTI.

The child's father, who worked as a security guard at a nearby godown, married the woman in 2022.

Last year, the couple's son was born with a congenital illness and had been receiving treatment at the Wadia Hospital in Mumbai, an official from Padgha police station said, reported PTI.

The woman and her mother-in-law were frequently at odds over the child's care and well-being.

On Tuesday, the child's grandmother, concerned about his health, decided to take him to Titwala during a visit to her daughter.

However, the child developed a fever there and his grandmother brought him back to Kasane late Tuesday night, the official said, reported PTI.

Later, a heated argument took place between the child's mother and grandmother over his health condition, he said.

The child's father left for his night shift work after attempting to calm the situation.

When he returned on Wednesday morning, he briefly played with his son before falling asleep, reported PTI.

During this time, the child's mother allegedly drowned him in a water tank located on the first floor of the house, the official said.

Later, when the man was unable to find his son, he began a search for him along with family members and friends, reported PTI.

In the meantime, the child's mother approached police with a complaint, claiming her son had gone missing, the official said, reported PTI.

Her husband grew suspicious and confronted her. The woman then confessed to him that she had killed their child, he said.

The man subsequently contacted the Padgha police and filed a complaint, reported PTI.

The body was recovered and sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, police inspector Bala Kumbhar said.

The woman was taken into custody and booked for murder and other charges, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)