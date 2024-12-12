The sarpanch initially demanded Rs 20,000 for the same, but later reduced the amount to Rs 10,000. The house owner then approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau

Police have registered a case against a woman sarpanch on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a house owner in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) stated that the person had bought a house and in order to levy the property tax, wanted the house to be registered with the Vangni gram panchayat.

The sarpanch initially demanded Rs 20,000 for the same, but later reduced the amount to Rs 10,000, stated PTI.

The house owner then approached the ACB, which filed a complaint with police.

The ACB stated that the Kulgaon police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the sarpanch under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, based on the complaint.

Two forest officials held for accepting bribe in Palghar district

In a similar case of bribery, recently two forest officials from Maharashtra's Palghar district were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant after threatening to take action against him, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, one of the suspect who was identified as Pannalal Dinkar Beldar (35), is a forest guard and the second official, identified as Pankaj Shantaram Saner (45), is a ranger, said Harshal Chavan, deputy superintendent of police of ACB in Palghar district.

The ACB official said the complainant, who owns a chawl along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, was changing the entrance to his property in the opposite direction for easy access, but the two officials accused him of encroaching upon forest land, the news agency reported.

Saner on September 16 demanded Rs 2,40,000 from the complainant to not act against him. He paid Rs 90,000 to the accused duo the same day, said the official.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the two on Thursday after Beldar allegedly accepted Rs 40,000 as part of the bribe, he said, the PTI reported.

The Valiv police have booked the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added, as per the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)