Home > News > India News > Article > District and sessions judge in Satara among four booked for seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe from accused in Maharashtra

District and sessions judge in Satara among four booked for seeking Rs 5-lakh bribe from accused in Maharashtra

Updated on: 11 December,2024 05:47 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Two private individuals allegedly demanded the bribe amount at the behest of the judge, the anti-corruption bureau said

District and sessions judge in Satara among four booked for seeking Rs 5-lakh bribe from accused in Maharashtra

Representational pic

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a case against a district and sessions judge in Satara district and three others for allegedly demanding Rs 5-lakh bribe for a favourable decision on the bail plea of an accused.


Two private individuals, Kishor Kharat and Anand Kharat, allegedly demanded the bribe amount at the behest of District and Sessions Judge/Additional Sessions Judge Dhananjay Nikam, the ACB said.


"The complainant's father was arrested in a cheating case in October and is currently in judicial custody with his bail application pending before Judge Nikam," the anti-graft agency stated.


ACB alleged that on the judge's directions, Anand and Kishor Kharat allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to grant her father bail. 

The woman then approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

"During the verification of the complaint, it came to light that Judge Nikam, through the Kharats and an unidentified person, allegedly sought Rs 5 lakh from the complainant and attempted to accept it through the two accused," it said.

The four accused were booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the agency added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

