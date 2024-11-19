Breaking News
Hyderabad: Tahsildar held by ACB for taking bribe

Updated on: 19 November,2024 11:03 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
PTI

The officer was booked for the second time now, on the charges of taking bribe

Hyderabad: Tahsildar held by ACB for taking bribe

Hyderabad: Tahsildar held by ACB for taking bribe
A Tahsildar in Peddapalli district of Telangana was on Tuesday caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 12,000, ACB said.


The officer was booked for the second time now, on the charges of taking bribe.


V Ramesh, the Tahsildar of Anthergaon mandal was caught when he "demanded and accepted the bribe" from the complainant through a Revenue Inspector for showing an official favour, an ACB release said here.


The official favour was "to release the tractor seized by the SI, Anthergaon on November 11, while the complainant was illegally transporting sand," it said.

The bribe amount of Rs 12,000 was recovered from the backyard of the Tahsil office, Anthergaon. On noticing the arrival of the ACB officials, the Revenue Inspector managed to escape from the office by throwing the bribe amount, the release said.

The bureau further said, while working as Tahsildar of Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district, Ramesh was caught red-handed by the ACB in 2016 when he allegedly "demanded and accepted" Rs 10,000 from a complainant for issuing pattadar passbooks and updation of online pahanies pertaining to 25 farmers. This case is pending trial before the Special Court for ACB cases at Karimnagar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

