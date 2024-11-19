Breaking News
Virar cash-for-votes case: Money, incriminating documents recovered from hotel
EC should conduct an impartial investigation: Vinod Tawde
Baba Siddique murder case: Court extends main shooter's custody till Nov 23
Mumbai voter count crosses 1-crore mark
Maharashtra polls: MMRC extends service hours for election day
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Orissa HC issues notice to state govt over elephant deaths

Orissa HC issues notice to state govt over elephant deaths

Updated on: 19 November,2024 10:55 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

Top

Two full-grown female elephants and a calf died after coming in contact with live wires laid by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division

Orissa HC issues notice to state govt over elephant deaths

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Orissa HC issues notice to state govt over elephant deaths
x
00:00

Registering a suo motu PIL over the recent death of three elephants in Sambalpur district, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government, seeking to know its measures to check such incidents.


Two full-grown female elephants and a calf died after coming in contact with live wires laid by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division in the early hours of Monday, officials said.


The next date of hearing of the case has been fixed for November 26, an advocate said.


Meanwhile, the Odisha government placed three forest department officials under suspension after finding prima facie evidence of negligence on their part.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda attributed the elephant deaths to negligence and lack of vigilance by forest personnel.

The forest department has also recommended action against two senior officers.

Two suspected poachers have been detained in connection with the incident, while search is underway to trace two other accused, the officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

odisha wildlife India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK