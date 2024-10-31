On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Salkhania and Bakeli areas under the Khitoli range of the reserve, a popular tourist attraction, during routine patrolling by forest guards

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Two more wild elephants have reportedly died in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) after allegedly consuming a toxic substance, taking the toll in MP elephant deaths to nine so far this week, while another jumbo is in a critical condition, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

"One tusker died on Wednesday and another one on Thursday morning. One more is battling for life, he told PTI preferring anonymity.

Post-mortem examination of eight elephants have been completed, while the autopsy of the ninth pachyderm was currently on, he said, as per the PTI.

When contacted over phone, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy said, "Autopsies have been conducted and veterinary doctors on the basis on circumstantial evidences have said toxicity has been observed in their stomach," according to the PTI.

"Also, a lot of kodo millet has been found (in their stomach)," said Krishnamoorthy, who heads the state government-appointed five-member committee probing the death of tuskers in Bandhavgarh which is spread across Umaria and Katni districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh, the news agency reported on Thursday.

When pointed out that monkeys eat an enormous amount of kodo millet, but do not die, he said, "We have sent samples (viscera) of elephants to a Jabalpur-based school of wildlife forensic and health for examination."

"Only forensic examination will reveal the toxin," Krishnamoorthy said when asked whether the dead elephants had consumed some poisonous pesticides sprayed in the field.

All the dead elephants were part of a herd of 13 which included one male jumbo that has died, he said.

According to wildlife experts, this is perhaps the first instance in the country where nine wildlife elephant have died in a span of three days, the news agency repoted.

After that carcasses of three more jumbos were found in Bandhavgarh, which is famous for tigers, but also houses elephants.

The Krishnamoorthy-led probe panel has been asked directed by the government to submit its report within ten days.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday termed the death of seven elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh "absolutely shocking" and said a full inquiry must take place immediately as well as preventive measures be instituted, reported the PTI.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The news from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve that seven elephants have died while two or three more are critical, is absolutely shocking."

"This wipes out some 10 per cent of the elephant population in the reserve at one go. A full inquiry must take place immediately and preventive measures must be instituted," the former environment minister said on X, tagging Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

(with PTI inputs)