While addressing a gathering, CM Shinde said that Jayashri Jadhav's entry would strengthen Shiv Sena in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district

Jayashri Jadhav being welcomed by CM Shinde into his party on Thursday

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: Congress MLA Jayashri Jadhav joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena x 00:00

In a significant blow to the Congress, Kolhapur MLA Jayashri Jadhav on Thursday joined the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was inducted into the party in presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who welcomed her to the party and wished her well for her future endeavors, an official statement said.

During the ceremony, Jayashri Jadhav took the saffron flag in hand, symbolising her new allegiance.

Following her entry into Shiv Sena, Jayashri Jadhav was appointed as the head of the Kolhapur district women's wing and also as a deputy leader of the party, the statement said.

Her husband, Chandrakant Jadhav, is a former MLA from the Kolhapur North constituency.

Jayashri Jadhav expressed her desire to address issues faced by the business community and the Chief Minister indicated that she would be given new responsibilities in this regard.

While addressing a gathering, Chief Minister Shinde said that Jayashri's entry would strengthen Shiv Sena in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. He noted her commitment to working for women’s welfare and expressed confidence that she would effectively implement various government welfare schemes aimed at empowering women, such as the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana" and initiatives for self-help groups, the statement further said.

The event was attended by CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders including MPs Naresh Mhaske, Dhairyashil Mane, former MP Sanjay Mandalik, and other party leaders and supporters.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, former opposition leader in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and city Congress veteran Ravi Raja on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and the party's Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar welcomed Ravi Raja to the saffron party.

Ravi Raja said he has resigned from the Congress, ending his 44 years of association with the grand old party. He has sent his resignation to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Ravi Raja is like an encyclopedia for issues in Mumbai. He is an old friend of ours. Ravi Raja and his supporters' decision to join the BJP would strengthen the party's prospects ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls," Ashish Shelar said.

(with PTI inputs)