Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Shankar the elephant finally unchained

Shankar the elephant... finally unchained

Updated on: 13 October,2024 11:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

On Monday, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) had suspended the membership of the Delhi zoo due to concerns over Shankar’s welfare, as he had been living without a companion and “kept in chains”.

Shankar the elephant... finally unchained

Shankar was freed from his chains without any medication. Experts will continue to observe his behaviour. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Shankar the elephant... finally unchained
x
00:00

The Delhi Zoo’s lone African elephant, Shankar, walked freely in his enclosure after being released from chains on Friday, the Ministry of Environment said. Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh had reviewed Shankar’s health and habitat conditions on Wednesday with officials from the Environment Ministry and experts from Vantara, the Jamnagar-based wildlife facility of the Reliance Group.


On Monday, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) had suspended the membership of the Delhi zoo due to concerns over Shankar’s welfare, as he had been living without a companion and “kept in chains”.


The ministry said in a statement on Friday that Shankar was seen walking freely in his enclosure after being released from his chains. Vardhan Singh shared a video on his official X account and said, “Following my visit to the zoo on October 9 and meeting Shankar, the lone African elephant, we brought together the Ministry of Environment, Team Vantara from Jamnagar, and expert veterinary doctors.


“I am happy to share that Shankar is finally free from chains. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the team—including Neeraj, Yaduraj, Dr Adrian from South Africa, and Michael from the Philippines—rehabilitation is progressing as per the action plan.” The minister’s initiative aimed at improving Shankar’s health includes 24/7 behavioural monitoring by veterinary experts and mahouts, the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news wildlife new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK