On Monday, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) had suspended the membership of the Delhi zoo due to concerns over Shankar’s welfare, as he had been living without a companion and “kept in chains”.

Shankar was freed from his chains without any medication. Experts will continue to observe his behaviour. Pic/X

Listen to this article Shankar the elephant... finally unchained x 00:00

The Delhi Zoo’s lone African elephant, Shankar, walked freely in his enclosure after being released from chains on Friday, the Ministry of Environment said. Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh had reviewed Shankar’s health and habitat conditions on Wednesday with officials from the Environment Ministry and experts from Vantara, the Jamnagar-based wildlife facility of the Reliance Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) had suspended the membership of the Delhi zoo due to concerns over Shankar’s welfare, as he had been living without a companion and “kept in chains”.

The ministry said in a statement on Friday that Shankar was seen walking freely in his enclosure after being released from his chains. Vardhan Singh shared a video on his official X account and said, “Following my visit to the zoo on October 9 and meeting Shankar, the lone African elephant, we brought together the Ministry of Environment, Team Vantara from Jamnagar, and expert veterinary doctors.

“I am happy to share that Shankar is finally free from chains. Thanks to the relentless efforts of the team—including Neeraj, Yaduraj, Dr Adrian from South Africa, and Michael from the Philippines—rehabilitation is progressing as per the action plan.” The minister’s initiative aimed at improving Shankar’s health includes 24/7 behavioural monitoring by veterinary experts and mahouts, the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever