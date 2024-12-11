Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2024 07:43 PM IST  |  Palghar
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Both the accused are residents of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district in Gujarat, the police said

The accused in police custody. Pic/Hanif Patel

The Manikpur Police in Palghar district of Maharashtra busted a notorious interstate gang involved in assaulting citizens under the pretext of asking for directions, snatching gold ornaments, and fleeing on motorcycles.


Two gang members have been arrested, and during police interrogation, they confessed to committing three crimes.


The police have seized stolen items worth Rs 1,09,280 from cases registered at Valiv and Manikpur police stations in Vasai.


According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule-Shringi of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate Zone 2, the arrested suspects have more than eight criminal cases registered against them in various police stations across Gujarat and Mumbai.

Both the accused have been identified as Kanubhai alias Kanhaiya Ramabhai Solanki (45), a resident of Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, Gujarat, and Mohammad Sharif Farid Khan (55), a resident of Poman Sastikar Pada in Vasai.

Solanki has serious criminal cases registered against him at Khadia, Paldi, Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, Umra in Surat, and Himmatnagar City and Bayad in Sabarkantha. Khan also has criminal cases registered at Bandra in Mumbai and Umra in Surat.

Both the accused have confessed to crimes registered at Valiv, Manikpur, and Mahatma Phule Chowk police stations in Kalyan.

palghar Crime News mumbai crime news maharashtra gang India news

