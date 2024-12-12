In a tragic incident in Thane, a woman allegedly killed her one-year-old son by drowning him in a water tank after a heated argument with her mother-in-law over the child's health

A tragic incident occurred in Kasane village near Vasind in Thane district, where a woman is accused of killing her one-year-old son following a heated argument with her mother-in-law. The child was allegedly thrown into a water tank by his mother, resulting in his death. The police have arrested the woman in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident unfolded on Wednesday when the woman’s son, born in 2022, was suffering from a congenital illness and had been receiving ongoing treatment at Wadia Hospital in Mumbai. The baby’s health issues had caused tension between the mother and the grandmother, who often disagreed over his care.

On Tuesday, the boy’s grandmother, concerned about his condition, took him on a trip to Titwala, where his health worsened, and he developed a fever. She returned him to Kasane village late that night. This prompted a fierce argument between the mother and grandmother over the child's health. The father, a security guard at a nearby godown, left for his night shift after attempting to calm the situation.

Upon returning home the next morning, the father briefly played with his son before falling asleep. During this time, the woman allegedly took the infant and drowned him in a water tank located on the first floor of their home.

When the father noticed his son was missing, he began searching the house with family and friends. Meanwhile, the mother approached the police with a report stating that her son had disappeared. Suspicious, the father confronted his wife, and she eventually admitted to the crime. She confessed that she had killed their child by drowning him in the tank.

The man immediately contacted the Padgha police, who launched an investigation. The child’s body was recovered from the water tank and sent for a post-mortem at a government hospital. The mother was arrested and charged with murder, while further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from ANI)