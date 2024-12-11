Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old boy found dead in well

Updated on: 11 December,2024 05:50 PM IST  |  Thane
The body was found floating in a well in a locality in Bhiwandi around 3 am on Tuesday, following which fire service personnel fished it out

The body of a five-year-old boy was found in a well in Bhiwandi town in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.


The boy was identified as Mohammad Ali Adil Momin, a resident of Bangalpura, a police officer said.


The body was found floating in a well in the locality around 3 am on Tuesday, following which fire service personnel fished it out.


The police were awaiting the autopsy report, the officer added.

