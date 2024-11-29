The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation plans to sterilize approximately 13,631 stray and injured dogs over the next five years, with the procedure costing Rs 1,490 per dog

The facility was inaugurated on Thursday by Municipal Commissioner Ajay Vaidya

Listen to this article Bhiwandi civic body sets up sterilization centre to control stray dog population x 00:00

Due to the increasing incidents of dog bites by stray dogs in Bhiwandi city, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation has established a sterilization centre near the STP Plant at the Slaughter House. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based NGO, aims to address the issue effectively.

The organisation plans to sterilize approximately 13,631 stray and injured dogs over the next five years, with the procedure costing Rs 1,490 per dog.

An operation theatre has been set up at the slaughterhouse on Eidgah Road for conducting reproductive system surgeries on dogs.

Ajay Vaidya said that there are currently over 13,000 stray dogs in the city. The contract for their sterilization has been awarded to a Hyderabad-based NGO. Stray dogs captured from various parts of the city will be brought to the centre for sterilization.

After sterilization, the dogs will be given necessary injections and kept at the facility for about a week for observation and examination. They will then be released back to the areas they were captured from. Municipal Commissioner Ajay Vaidya said that the cost per dog is Rs 1,450, which is the lowest achieved after issuing multiple tenders. He added that the plan to establish this operation theatre was initially proposed in 2012, but its implementation faced several delays until now.

Vaidya credited MLA Raees Sheikh for advocating for the facility in the assembly, which eventually led to significant government pressure to expedite the project. Chief Sanitation Inspector JM Sonaun stated that the facility includes 50 cages, each capable of housing 8 to 10 dogs, allowing for the sterilization of up to 120 dogs per day. According to the Corporation's Executive Engineer Sachin Naik, approximately Rs. 35 lakh has been spent on constructing the operation theatre, which is designed to carry out surgeries to prevent stray dog breeding.