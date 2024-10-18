Committee to assist in identifying ideal spots if NESCO and feeders don’t agree on locations

There are several stray dogs living on NESCO grounds. Representation pic/istock

In a decision applauded by animal lovers, BMC has instructed NESCO to establish mandatory feeding zones for stray dogs, following reports of 26 stray dogs allegedly dying of starvation in Goregaon a few months ago. Dr K L Pathan, chief of the BMC’s Animal Husbandry Department, said, “We did not issue any notice. We simply provided guidelines for identifying feeding spots for stray dogs. These guidelines, set by the Animal Welfare Board of India, prioritise locations that are free from activities, particularly those involving children, and ensure that traffic is not disrupted. If the two parties cannot agree on feeding spots, a committee can assist them. This committee includes members from both the BMC and police.”

In July, mid-day carried a report ‘Security guard, NESCO employee booked for deaths of 26 stray dogs’ which highlighted how the Vanrai police had booked a security guard and a management employee of NESCO grounds for allegedly causing the deaths of 26 stray dogs by preventing feeders from entering the premises. According to police sources, members of the NGO Pure Animal Lover (PAL) and animal lovers claimed in their complaint that they had been regularly feeding and taking stray dogs to vets around the NESCO premises but were prevented from doing so.