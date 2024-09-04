Breaking News
Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', things in govt happens as per his will: Jarange
Indore-Manmad line will link Mumbai with areas near Nepal border: Vaishnaw
Enrolment date for Ladki Bahin Yojana extended till September 30
Court rules MSRTC workers' strike illegal, asks govt to resolve dispute
Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions for Bandra Fair 2024
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Wadia hospital opens citys first paediatric skull base unit

Mumbai: Wadia hospital opens city’s first paediatric skull-base unit

Updated on: 04 September,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Top

Facility can treat conditions like skull-base tumours, vascular abnormalities, infections, and trauma

Mumbai: Wadia hospital opens city’s first paediatric skull-base unit

9-year-old Pari Kondilkar with her family

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Wadia hospital opens city’s first paediatric skull-base unit
x
00:00

Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital has announced the opening of a comprehensive paediatric neuro skull-base unit, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city designed to treat complex conditions in children, such as skull-base tumours, vascular abnormalities, infections, and trauma. These cases often require a multidisciplinary approach.


Established two months ago, the new unit is equipped to perform minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries, which reduce recovery time for patients. According to hospital representatives, the unit is staffed by a dedicated team of six specialists, including neurosurgeons and ENT endoscopic skull-base surgeons.



“In children, the occurrence of such tumours is low, which means there are few dedicated centres for this kind of specialised care,” said Dr Chandrkant Deopujari, a neurosurgery specialist at Wadia hospital. “Since the unit was established two months ago, we have already treated two patients, so there is a need for such facilities. Although tumours in children are rare and no comprehensive data is maintained in India, we still expect about 20 cases a year,” Dr Deopujari added.


Among the patients treated at the new unit is 9-year-old Pari Kondilkar, a resident of Panvel, who was diagnosed with multiple brain abscesses—pus collections in the brain resulting from complications of sinusitis. “Due to a lack of response to medications, she was transferred to the hospital. A repeat scan showed an increase in the abscess size. Pari underwent endoscopic surgery and pus drainage. There was a drastic improvement following the procedure. This procedure was scarless, and the recovery period was short,” the hospital said.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation indian medical association Medical Expert mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK