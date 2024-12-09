The man and two teenage boys allegedly followed the girl from her school to home between December 3 and December 7 and passed lewd comments, the police said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have launched a man hunt for man who along with two teenagers allegedly stalked a 14-year-old school girl in Bhiwandi in Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The 25-year-old man and two teenage boys allegedly followed the girl from her school to home between December 3 and December 7 and passed lewd comments, the police said, according to the PTI.

Following the incident, the Thane Police registered an FIR on Saturday, an official said.

A case was registered against the accused under the provisions of sections 78 (Stalking), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the stringent Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police have summoned the parents of the two juvenile boys while a search is on for the 25-year-old man accused, the news agency reported on Monday.

Man held from Gujarat for sending lewd message to teenage girl

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested from Gujarat by Maharashtra police for allegedly sending lewd messages to a teenage girl from Mira Road area in Thane district, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered by the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police in Maharashtra after the girl received an obscene message on her Instagram account in the last week of November, a police officer said.

The Central Crime Unit (CCU) of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in Thane district traced the sender of the message to Ankleshwar in Gujarat, according to the PTI.

The accused had allegedly sent the message using the mobile phone of his brother-in-law, frustrated by the recent cancellation of his engagement due to his inappropriate behaviour, the police officer said, the news agency reported.

He was arrested on Friday under sections 78 (Stalking), 79 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(with PTI inputs)