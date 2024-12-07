Lakvinder Surjit Singh was attacked on Panvel-Sion road in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening when he was going to the Mumbai airport from Juinagar, an official said

A bhajan singer from Punjab was allegedly attacked in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, after which nearly a dozen people were booked, a police official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The 45-year-old Lakvinder Surjit Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur in the northern state, was attacked on Panvel-Sion road in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening when he was going to the Mumbai airport from Juinagar, the official said, according to the PTI.

"The accused intercepted his vehicle and hit him with an iron rod and a sickle, leaving him with severe injuries. The accused were reportedly unhappy about the bhajan singer's support to the kin of a man killed in 2017. We are probing into details of this enmity. Two of the suspects have been identified as Happy Singh (35) and Jaspal Singh (42)," the official informed, as per the PTI.

The accused also threatened Lakvinder Singh with a pistol and a revolver and then abandoned him and an associate at the scene of crime and fled, he added.

"Lakvinder Singh is in hospital. We have booked nearly a dozen persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement, assault and other offences. Efforts are on to nab the accused," the Navi Mumbai police official said.

Man posing as electrician assaults 72-year-old woman, steals her gold ornaments

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 72-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of gold ornaments allegedly by a man who came to her house in Thane's Mira-Bhayander area posing as an electrician, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place two days ago, Naya Nagar police station senior inspector Amar Jagdale said.

"Around 9pm, accused Mohammad Salim Choudhary entered the woman's house claiming he was an electrician. He barged in, held her captive, beat her up and stole her gold ornaments. The lady narrated her ordeal to kin next day, who approached police," Jagdale said.

Choudhary was arrested soon after and has been charged with robbery and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official added.

A relative of the woman told reporters she lived alone and was suffering from various ailments.

"The man had come to the house the pretext of work, then returned in the night to commit the crime. He told the woman he need the gold ornaments to pay for the treatment of his ailing mother and that he would return it in two months," the relative said.

(with PTI inputs)