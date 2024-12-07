Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man held by Ambernath Police for molesting three minor students in class

Man held by Ambernath Police for molesting three minor students in class

Updated on: 07 December,2024 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

According to the police, on December 6, an NGO had approached the police station and stated that three students from a class had been harassed following which the action was taken by the police

Man held by Ambernath Police for molesting three minor students in class

Representational Pic/File

Man held by Ambernath Police for molesting three minor students in class
The Ambernath Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have apprehended an individual for allegedly molesting three minor students in a class.


According to the police, on December 6, an NGO had approached the police station and stated that three students from a class had been harassed. The Ambernath police quickly took action, registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.


"When the NGO approached us, we identified the students and, taking into consideration their mental health and other factors, sent female officers in plain clothes to question the students. They told the officers about the harassment, and we apprehended the accused. The court has granted custody of the accused until December 10. We are investigating the matter," said Ambernath police station’s Senior PI Balaji Pandhre.


ambernath sexual crime Crime News thane crime mumbai crime news maharashtra

