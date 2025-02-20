On the basis of profiling, the officers intercepted the passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. During the operation, they recovered 56.26 kg of hydroponic weed (cannabis), which was concealed in a trolley bag belonging to the passengers

The contraband was concealed in a trolley bag belonging to the passengers.

Custom Officers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai seized 56.26 kg of drugs, having an illicit market value of around Rs 56.26 crore and arrested five passengers in connection with the case.

The five accused have been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Malwani Police bust drug smuggling gang using steel water bottles for concealment

Malwani Police have uncovered a drug smuggling operation in which the accused concealed narcotics by modifying the base of steel water bottles.

According to sources, acting under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anand Bhoite (Zone 11) and Senior Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Malwani Police Station, Assistant Inspector Nilesh Salunkhe and his team apprehended two suspects from Mira Road on Wednesday night. During the operation, various drugs worth around Rs 10 lakh were seized from them.

A police officer revealed that the smuggled narcotics were hidden inside steel water bottles commonly used for storing hot and cold water. "At first glance, the bottles appeared completely normal, raising no suspicion," the officer said.

The arrested suspects, both 19-year-old students and residents of Mira Road, have been identified as Vinit Sunil Singh and Shiven Parkar, both aged 19.

The police team nabbed the duo from Swarnadeep Society Building, Old Golden Nest in Mira Road.

The seized drugs include 4.7 grams of MDMA (ecstasy) tablets (10 pieces) worth Rs 50,000; 73.9 grams of ganja worth Rs 3,69,500, 45 LSD paper strips worth Rs 2.25 lakh and 62 LSD dot papers worth Rs 3.10 lakh.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of the network and identify other individuals involved, the police said.

Meanwhile, in another case, a first information report (FIR) was finally registered on Thursday by the Vakola Police after 112 days against the four personnel of Khar Police Station who were suspended for planting drugs on a man. The incident took place on August 30 in Kalina.