Breaking News
MVA forming next govt in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore
BJP mob tried to enter EVM strong room, attempt foiled: Rohit Pawar
Man held after retired teacher loses Rs 23.69 lakh in share trading fraud
Baba Siddique Murder: 26-year-old arrested in Nagpur for facilitating money transfers to other accused in case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 3496 crore

Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Following a thorough examination, the DRI officers discovered two packets of a white powdery substance which were concealed in the false bottom of the passenger's bag

Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Foreign national arrested from Mumbai airport for smuggling cocaine worth Rs 34.96 crore
x
00:00

The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a Liberian national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport in Mumbai for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country.


Acting on intelligence inputs, the DRI detained the passenger who had arrived from Sierra Leone on Friday. During an inspection of his trolley bag, the officers found it unusually heavy even after emptying it. Following a thorough examination, the officers discovered two packets of a white powdery substance which were concealed in the bag’s false bottom.


Upon testing the substance with a field test kit, they confirmed that the substance was cocaine. The seized consignment weighed 3,496 grams and holds an estimated value of Rs 34.96 crore in the illicit market. The passenger was arrested on the spot, and further investigations are underway.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Crime News mumbai crime news mumbai airport

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK