The DRI had received a tip-off that a ground handling staff member of an airport service company and a customer service executive at the airport were allegedly involved in smuggling gold and arrested them, an official said

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3.35 kg of gold worth Rs 2.67 crore from a woman at the Mumbai airport, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The DRI had received a tip-off that a ground handling staff member of an airport service company and a customer service executive at the airport were allegedly involved in smuggling gold, the official said.

The team intercepted the woman executive at the airport's exit gate and retrieved two packets containing 3.35 kg of gold in paste form from her, he said.

Officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) also apprehended a member of the ground handling staff, who retrieved the packets from a waste cart of the flight and handed them over to the woman, who was smuggling it out of the airport using her aerodrome entry permit (AEP), the official said.

He said the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

Cash, liquor, gold worth Rs 49 cr seized in Nashik since model code came into effect

Meanwhile, the police in Nashik have taken action against 17,000 people and seized cash, liquor and arms worth Rs 49 crore since the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra polls came into force, an official said on Sunday, according to the PTI.

Preventive action was taken against 17,000 people under different acts, including the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), since the poll code of conduct came into effect on October 15, Nashik range Inspector General (Special) Dattatray Karale said, as per the PTI.

Cash to the tune of Rs 6.5 crore, ganja and gutka worth Rs 3 crore, liquor worth Rs 5.5 crore and gold worth Rs 34 crore were seized during this period, he said.

Apart from this, the police also caught 52 firearms and 183 other weapons during the drive, the official said, adding that the total seizures are valued at Rs 49 crore.

He said 84 platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed for the November 20 assembly election.

(with PTI inputs)