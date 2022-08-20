Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media

The former NCB officer has registered a complaint with the Goregaon police

Sameer Wankhede. File pic

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has allegedly received death threats through social media. Wankhede filed a complaint with the Goregaon police regarding the same on Thursday.

The Twitter account from which he received the threat was created in the name of one Aman. The message said, “You know what you have done, you will have to pay for it... had a lot of things against you and we would finish it once and for all.” (SIC). “We have registered a cognisable offence under section 507 [criminal intimidation by anonymous communication] of IPC, against an unidentified sender and are investigating,” said a police officer.

On August 14, Wankhede registered an FIR against former minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming him over his caste certificate.

