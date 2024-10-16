The accused sold a piece of land at Pali in Raigad district near Mumbai to the 46-year-old complainant for Rs 68.1 lakh, but failed to deliver possession of the property

The police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against four people for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based woman interior designer of more than Rs 68 lakh under the pretext of selling a piece of land to her, an officer said on Wednesday, October 16.

The case was filed on Monday at Nerul police station, he said, adding that one of the four accused has already died.

"The accused persons sold a piece of land at Pali in Raigad district to the 46-year-old victim for Rs 68.1 lakh, but failed to deliver possession of the property," senior inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi said.

The case was registered against Sumit Jain, 39, who was recently murdered, real estate agent Vitthal Baban Nakde, 43, Virendra Kadam, 24, and Chandrakant Sawant, 64, news agency PTI reported. As per their plan, Sawant posed as the owner of the land even as it was actually owned by someone else, he said.

The accused were booked under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the police officer said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far in this connection.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.