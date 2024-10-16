The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, an officer said

A 48-year-old shopkeeper from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl, police said on Wednesday. Police have not disclosed the minor's age, news agency PTI said.

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area, an officer said.

The teenager ran home and informed her mother about the shopkeeper's behaviour. The girl and her mother then approached the police with a complaint against the shopkeeper, Mohammad Sabbir Idu, the officer said.

The accused has been arrested for sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the station house officer of Kalamboli police station.

