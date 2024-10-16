Breaking News
Navi Mumbai shopkeeper held for sexually harassing teenage girl

Navi Mumbai shopkeeper held for sexually harassing teenage girl

Updated on: 16 October,2024 03:39 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai, an officer said

Representational pic

A 48-year-old shopkeeper from Navi Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenage girl, police said on Wednesday. Police have not disclosed the minor's age, news agency PTI said.


The accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on October 13 when she went to his shop in the Kalamboli area, an officer said.


The teenager ran home and informed her mother about the shopkeeper's behaviour. The girl and her mother then approached the police with a complaint against the shopkeeper, Mohammad Sabbir Idu, the officer said.


The accused has been arrested for sexual harassment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the station house officer of Kalamboli police station. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

