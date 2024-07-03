Gangster Abu Salem challenges prison transfer in Bombay High Court, claims threat to life

Salem was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, years after he was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005

Abu Salem. File Photo

Gangster Abu Salem has moved the Bombay High Court after a special court last month rejected his plea against the planned transfer from Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to the Nashik Central Prison in Maharashtra, claiming a threat to his life, reported PTI.

According to the PTI, Abu Salem, sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, claimed that the decision to shift him out of the Taloja prison was a "conspiracy to kill him," as he is likely to be released in a few months.

According to the PTI report, a division bench of Justices A. S. Gadkari and Neela Gokhale denied hearing Salem's petition on Wednesday without assigning any reason.

The petition will now be placed before another division bench, reported PTI.

Stating that the Taloja facility has been very safe for him, Salem expressed apprehension that he may be attacked by members of rival gangs in other prisons.

The gangster stated the transfer at this stage was "uncalled for and unwarranted, and tainted with malafide intentions".

As reported by the PTI, Salem stated he is currently facing trials in two cases in Delhi and has to keep travelling to the national capital.

Shifting him to another prison will affect his Delhi travel, which could delay the trials against him, the plea stated, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, prison authorities had submitted to the special court that Salem needs to be shifted to Nashik Central Prison given that the high-security cell inside the Taloja prison is in shambles and needs urgent repair.

Salem reportedly contended that he could be shifted to any other barrack or safe place inside the Taloja facility, which is very spacious and arrangements for the same can be made.

In June 2017, Salem was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, years after he was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005.

Mumbai 1993 serial blasts case convict fatally attacked in Kolhapur jail

A convict in the Mumbai 1993 serial bomb blast case was reportedly fatally attacked by five inmates in Kalamba Central Jail in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, the police said, reported PTI.

Prima facie, an argument with other inmates over taking a bath in the bathroom area of the jail resulted in the attack on 59-year-old Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhawarlal Gupta, according to the PTI.

He was serving life imprisonment in the serial blast case.