Maharashtra: Two youth from Karnataka drown in Kolhapur; one body retrieved

The officials on Tuesday said that the body of one of two youth from Karnataka's Nipani town who drowned in the Dudhganga river basin at Kalammawadi dam in Kolhapur has been retrieved, reported news agency ANI.

The drowning incident took place on Monday morning.

According to Krushna Sorate, Kolhapur Disaster Response Force (KDRF) in-charge, the body of one of the youth was recovered today, reported ANI.

According to ANI report, the deceased person was identified as Paratik Patil. The official added that the search and rescue continue for the second missing youth.

The two youths were part of a group of friends from Nipani town in Karnataka who were visiting Radhanagari Tehsil in Kolhapur district for monsoon tourism at the dam, the official said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, in Pune, one of two children, who had gone missing since a family of five drowned in a waterfall close to Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala, was found dead, a senior district official said on Monday.

Three people whose bodies were recovered on Sunday have been identified as Shahista Ansari (36), Amima Ansari (13) and Umera Ansari (8). One child is still missing.

The incident occurred behind the Bhushi Dam under a waterfall in Lonavala on June 30.

In another incident, the body of a 38-year-old trekker, who was swept away downstream in a small waterfall, was recovered in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in Tahmini in the Western Ghats on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Swapnil Dhawade, a former army personnel, was trekking with a group of around 30 persons, he said, reported PTI.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhawade is seen jumping into a small waterfall and attempting to climb out, reported PTI.

However, he slipped and got swept away by the strong currents.

A search operation was launched, with volunteers from the Shivdurg Trekking Club joining the effort, the official said, reported PTI.

Dhawade's body was recovered in Mangaon and was sent for autopsy, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh, reported PTI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)