Gangster who fled from train while being taken from Mumbai to Amravati jail arrested

Mumbai Crime News

Updated on: 08 June,2023 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Ganesh Shinde, who has 16 cases against his name, including two under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was brought to Mumbai for a court hearing on Wednesday

A 51-year-old history-sheeter who fled from the train ferrying him to Amravati to serve a life sentence was arrested on Thursday in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said.


Ganesh Shinde, who has 16 cases against his name, including two under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was brought to Mumbai for a court hearing on Wednesday, he said.


"After the hearing, when he was being taken back to Amravati from CSMT station, he fled when the train was in the Manmad-Bhusawal stretch. Four teams were formed to nab him. He was held from Sion by an Anti Extortion Cell team while getting down from a taxi," he said.


Shinde, who is also accused of threatening businessman Sudhakar Shetty in 2020, said he tried to flee as he was frustrated, a police official said.

