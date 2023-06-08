Gangster who fled from train while being taken from Mumbai to Amravati jail arrested

Ganesh Shinde, who has 16 cases against his name, including two under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was brought to Mumbai for a court hearing on Wednesday

A 51-year-old history-sheeter who fled from the train ferrying him to Amravati to serve a life sentence was arrested on Thursday in Mumbai, a Crime Branch official said.

Ganesh Shinde, who has 16 cases against his name, including two under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), was brought to Mumbai for a court hearing on Wednesday, he said.

"After the hearing, when he was being taken back to Amravati from CSMT station, he fled when the train was in the Manmad-Bhusawal stretch. Four teams were formed to nab him. He was held from Sion by an Anti Extortion Cell team while getting down from a taxi," he said.

Shinde, who is also accused of threatening businessman Sudhakar Shetty in 2020, said he tried to flee as he was frustrated, a police official said.

